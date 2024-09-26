Why bookmark when you can SwipeNote?

TL;DR: Lifetime access to SwipeNote's Personal Plan is just $69 — easily save, organize, and retrieve all your favorite content.

Are you tired of bookmarking endless tabs and losing track of important content? Say hello to SwipeNote, your personal content-saving and organizing tool that's all about making your digital life easier. With the SwipeNote Personal Plan, you can save text, images, and entire web pages directly into personalized collections—all with the simplicity of a Chrome extension.

Whether you're a 9-5 professional, freelancer, student, or content creator managing endless ideas, SwipeNote streamlines the process of gathering and organizing information from the web. With one-click saving, you can instantly capture articles, images, or even full web pages and store them in folders you create and customize.

Want to save Instagram images? No problem. Pinterest pins? Easy. You can even highlight text, take screenshots, and tag content for better organization.

SwipeNote offers cross-device syncing, so you'll never be far from your saved collections, whether on your desktop or mobile. Plus, the powerful search function means you can find your saved content in seconds. It's like having your own personal, organized digital archive.

With SwipeNote, staying organized is effortless, thanks to its powerful folder management capabilities. You can create unlimited folders and subfolders to store your saved content exactly how you want. Move, copy, and share ideas seamlessly across your workspace, and even generate short URLs for easy sharing and marketing purposes.

The project management tools allow you to assign tasks, set deadlines, and send reminders while keeping track of your progress. And when working with a team, SwipeNote's collaboration features come in handy. Use the integrated chat and task management tools to keep everyone in sync.

No more endless scrolling to find that one article.

Grab lifetime access to SwipeNote's Personal Plan while it's on sale for just $69 (reg. $432) for a limited time.

