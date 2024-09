A woman with a dozen or more geese pretended to faint near them to see what would happen. In just a few seconds the panicked geese ran over and began honking with alarm.

After a minute or so, the woman sat up and tried to calm the geese, but they were pretty shaken up from the sight of their primate friend collapsing.

This is the flipside to the folk horror video of wild turkeys marching in a circle around a dead cat in the middle of the street.