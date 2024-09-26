You can finally read the Trump campaign's dossier on J.D. Vance. Boy does J.D. Vance hate Trump.

Allegedly hacked by Iran from the Trump campaign, a lengthy dossier by his own staff warning him of Vice Presidential pick J.D. Vance's shortcomings has finally found its way to someone who will post it. U.S. media, not wanting to appear unethical, refused to do—despite having done exactly likewise with material hacked from Hillary Clinton's campaign. Ken Klippenstein:

This is not the Steele Dossier of 2016, with its golden showers and anti-Trump fanfiction. Unlike the Steele Dossier, which was both fraudulent and discredited, the Vance Dossier is factual and intelligently written. No Jason Bourne style capers appear, and there's no sleaze. Instead, the Vance Dossier enumerates pretty reasonable liabilities as a then-contender for VP nominee…

Anyway, J.D. Vance is described in it as a scramble of shifting and contradictory opinions but for one consistent theme: a near-total contempt for Trump himself that extended to countless insults and accusations of rape, racism and all the rest of it. Vance's conservatism is questionable and generally at odds with Trump's policies even when articulated—and Trump's priorities as a wealthy businessman. Vance did not vote in the 2020 primary election, and was not a registered Republican in his place of residence until 2022. He has "liberal tendencies" and has praised Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and Bernie Sanders when it suited him.

Vance's old law firm lobbied for Purdue and "Chinese Communist Party-affiliated companies" including Alibaba and Kaisa Group.

The dossier serves as a massive compilation of all the times Vance has shat on Trump—a truly staggering collection lies therein and it would take a savant to figure out if any of the remarks are previously unreported. He calls Trump a liar, a fraud, a failure, too ambivalent about Nazis. He does not believe the 2020 election was fraudulent. He believes in evolution.

The dossier warns, all the same, of "ties" to the wrong sort of right-winger: people like Alex Jones and Steve Bannon, people from whom Trump is now kept distant.

I see no smoking guns (no police records, no secret properties or assets, no major lawsuits) other than the blunt fact that Trumpworld knew this guy was a dismal shapeshifting prick yet could do nothing to stop him ending up the pick.

Which is to say, the media's sudden principled interest in not publishing true facts exposed by foreign sources was made easy for them: they got to affect that pose without losing any scoops.