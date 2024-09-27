DataToaster 3000 holds data, doesn't make toast

Alex Meub's DataToaster 3000 is an extraordinarily handsome NAS device that will leave your data perfectly and consistently browned. [via Tom's Hardware]

With toast slots compatible with 3.5-inch hard disks, the DataToaster 3000 instantly shares files across your network without subscription fees or the uncertainties of sending your data to the "cloud". With the DataToaster 3000, all your precious data stays crisp and ready, stored safely on your kitchen counter.

You're probably already thinking that this is the greatest thing since sliced bread, but wait there's more! The DataToaster 3000 also features a MoodGlow Knob, letting you change the color of the power LED for a personalized touch. Feeling energized? Set it to a bold red. In the zone and ready to focus? Cool blue has you covered. Ready to unwind after a long day? A calming green sets the perfect tone. There are endless possibilities!