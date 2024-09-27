Gentleman with gun charges shows up at court — and hurls a bomb that explodes

A California man facing gun-related charges showed up at his arraignment on Wednesday with a bomb in his hand — which he hurled towards the screening station inside the courthouse. The explosive device — which was inside a bag — reportedly blew up, sending five people to the hospital.

Nathan McGuire, a 20-year-old gentleman from Santa Barbara County, managed to level up from his mere "firearms violations" charges, which he received in July, to this week's "felony charges of attempted murder."

Fortunately, the victims involved in the explosion sustained only non-life-threatening injuries, including burns, and were released from the hospital later in the day.

From The Independent:

Police say he entered the courthouse and threw a bag at the screening station that exploded. … Three of the victims suffered burns from the bombing. Emergency personnel released all of the individuals later on Wednesday. McGuire had been booked in July for firearms violations after investigators found a loaded, concealed revolver in his pants pocket that was not registered to him. The suspect attempted to flee the scene by getting into his car but was caught by officers.

Police are now investigating McGuire, who's being held without bail, for a string of recent arson fires in the area.

