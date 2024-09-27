Trump obsesses "It looks like they're leaving, but they're not leaving

Once again proving Kamala Harris won their debate, adjudicated rapist and convicted felon Donald Trump is still going on about his flagging crowd sizes and yawning attendees.

The Harris campaign shares a great clip of Trump demonstrating just how much headspace he is giving to falling audience numbers, highlighting a nonsensical excuse. Those people you see leaving aren't leaving; they are just leaving.

Remember this ad from a month ago? It isn't getting any better…