Judge demoted to traffic court after handcuffing sleeping teen in court

Remember Kenneth King, the Detroit judge who thought he was a badass for having a 15-year-old homeless girl handcuffed after she fell asleep during a school trip to his courtroom?

Mister Tough Guy has been demoted from handling major felony cases to dealing with speeding tickets in traffic court, reports The Telegraph. "We appreciate his efforts in preparing for this role, and wish him success as he transitions into this new responsibility," Chief Judge at William McConico said in a statement. The chief judge also ordered King to get social-emotional training.

To add to the merriment, the girl's mother has filed a lawsuit seeking over $75,000 for "inflicting fear and severe emotional distress" on her daughter.

In August, King had ordered the girl into jail clothes and handcuffs for having a "bad attitude" and falling asleep. He also threatened her with juvenile detention.