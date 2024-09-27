Lincoln Project brutally trolls Donald Trump as a Broken Man: "limp, old, tired, impotent…" (video)

Aptly named "Broken Man," the Lincoln Project's latest video mercilessly trolls Donald Trump for being what he fears most: an old, scared, worn-out has-been.

"Donald Trump is a broken man, terrified of Kamala Harris," the new ad starts. "Shaky, scared, weak — he's a chicken — limp, old, tired, and impotent."

"He's lost his edge, his mojo, all that power he once had, and he knows the end is coming," the ad continues, brutally juxtaposing images of a leaning, limping, hunched-over Trump with clips of his younger, healthier former self.

And, as depressing as it is to think this crumbling old buffoon could be the next president, the ad isn't without humor, showing a clips of a clucking chicken at one point, and that of a hissing cat trying to scratch Trump off a phone screen as the rambling fool makes his ludicrous pet-eating immigrant comments.

"There's no way he can stand up against Vladimir Putin, Iran, and ISIS. And there was never a chance he'd stand up for you," the ad concludes. (See video below.)

It's interesting that Lincoln Project keeps churning out these ads, when their target audience cannot include Trump's MAGA disciples — those poor suckers have already guzzled the Kool-Aid, so there are no minds left to change in that camp. And the ads are obviously not aimed at the rest of us, who already know the convicted felon is broken beyond repair. No, the Lincoln Project is comically making these ads for one person only: Donald Trump himself.

Previously: It takes a village, but not a village idiot, warns the Lincoln Project (video)

