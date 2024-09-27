Listen to the first new The Cure song since 2008

The last time The Cure released a new album, George W. Bush was still the President of the United States of America. Much has changed in the intervening years—but, based on the band's newest single, "Alone," the band's emotionally pining synthesizer symphonies might be a consistently cathartic constant.

Robert Smith, the be-gothified frontman of The Cure, has been teasing a new album for the last five years or so, and the band even debuted a few potential songs from the record on their recent tour. But now, it's officially announced: the new Cure album Songs For A New World will finally be out on November 1, 2024.

You can listen to the debut single above. It sounds like something right off of "Disintegration" (also known as the Best Album Ever).

