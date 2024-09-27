NPS uses MC Hammer's 'U Can't Touch This' to warn visitors

It must be super frustrating for the U. S. National Park Service to constantly observe visitors touching things they shouldn't, especially when they put themselves and the flora and fauna that thrive in the parks in danger. The NPS has been trying for years to educate the public to keep their hands to themselves—check out this "Wildlife Petting Chart" they created to promote wildlife safety in the parks. It shows clearly which parts of a bison are safe to touch—spoiler alert: NOT A SINGLE PART OF A BISON IS SAFE TO TOUCH!

People don't seem to listen, though, so the good folks at Badlands National Park are now trying again, this time in the form of an awesome music video set to the MC Hammer's iconic song, "U Can't Touch This." When releasing the video on their social media, they included this description:

Maybe this time, the public will listen, but I'm not holding my breath.

