Simpsons: Tapped Out to shut down after 12 years

Simpsons: Tapped Out is one of the most durable and addictive mobile games ever, but after 12 years its time has come. A pop-up warned players that its Sim-City-esque take on the show's world will be shutting down in just a few weeks.

The Simpsons: Tapped Out launched for iOS and Android back in 2012 , challenging players to rebuild Springfield after Homer Simpson's negligence causes a nuclear meltdown. By 2014, it had generated over $130 million in revenue, and it's continued to receive updates since then. But 12 years on, development is officially coming to an end – a decision EA called an "emotional one" in statement shared on The Simpsons: Tapped Out's official Facebook page.

Here's that statement:

To our beloved fans,

We have made the difficult decision to sunset Tapped Out. In-app purchases have been disabled, and the game will be removed from the app stores October 31, 2024. You may continue playing until January 24th, 2025, at which point servers will be turned off and TSTO will not be accessible.

The decision to end our twelve-year journey is an emotional one. Together with our partners at The Simpsons™ and The Walt Disney company, we have delighted in bringing this game to you, the fans, and seeing how you've each built your own beloved versions of Springfield. It has been a remarkable journey, and we are grateful that we've been able to deliver 308 updates, 831 characters and including today's final farewell 1,463 questlines.

As our journey comes to a close, we offer our sincerest thanks to you, the players, who have made this all possible.