Watch powerful waves break into windows and flood home, reportedly in Florida (video)

Ring camera footage circulating online shows powerful waves crashing into the living room of a someone's house — breaking through large windows to do so — allegedly in Florida, where Hurricane Helene touched down last night as a Category 4.

"This is a house in Venetian Isles St. Petersburg" says the caption of a post by Wiezguy (see video below). Since the video does not belong to Wiezguy (as they said in the comments), and I wasn't able to track down the original source, it's not certain that the video actually captured Helene or some other storm. But it's a fascinating clip either way.

By this morning Helene weakened to a tropical storm as it made its way through Georgia, according to AP.

