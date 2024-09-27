Wow! Compare starkly different vibes when Zelensky meets up with Trump vs Harris (video)

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump both met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week, and wow! What a stark difference between the two.

A comparison video (posted by Acyn, see below) really highlights the contrast between the mushy, mealy-mouthed Trump — who meekly "both-sided" Putin and Zelensky — and a decisive Harris who concisely and fearlessly describes Putin's grisly aggression while making it clear that her support for Ukraine was "unwavering."

For example, on the subject of the war, Trump — long known for his ignorance on matters of Ukraine (as well as Crimea, and all world politics, for that matter) — wouldn't give Zelensky eye contact as he said, "It should stop. And the President [Zelensky] wants it to stop. I'm sure President Putin wants it to stop."

Compare Trump's primitive thoughts to Harris' take on the same subject, saying, as she turned to face Zelensky: "Putin started this war, and he could end it tomorrow if he simply withdrew his troops from Ukraine's sovereign territory. Of course he has demonstrated no intention of doing that. Instead he continues to assault civilian infrastructure and terrorize the people of Ukraine."

Trump also talks about his "very good relationship" with both Zelensky and Putin, which a skeptical Zelensky interrupts to say he hopes he can have a good relationship with Trump. Meanwhile, Harris tears into Trump and Putin's agenda, which are "not proposals for peace. Instead, they are proposals for surrender." She then warmly tells Zelensky, "I've been proud to stand with Ukraine. I will continue to stand with Ukraine, and I will work to ensure that Ukraine prevails."

