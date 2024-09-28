Adorable monkey looks like cryptid from afar

It took me until the end of this video when the monkey approached the camera to realize what kind of animal I was actually looking at. From afar, this running, excited monkey looks like an alien, or some kind of cryptid.

Both the pattern on its fur and the way its running makes it look completely otherworldly. To me, the giant patches of white fur on each side of its face look like two huge alien eyes from afar, and only when he's close up do his real eyes come into focus.

If I saw this monkey running towards me, I'd be absolutely terrified. The monkey's interaction with the camera man is totally sweet though. The monkey takes some fruit snacks, happily eats them, and then runs back into the bushes as fast as it emerged.

