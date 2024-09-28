Hedgehog yawn both cute and feral

This little hedgehog will surprise you with his giant yawn. I've never seen anything look so rabid yet so cute at the same exact time. I could watch this video which shows the yawn in slow motion over and over.
The organ music playing in the background of this video is the perfect soundtrack. I love the little grin that the hedgehog does after his yawn, like he's had a long day and is excited to go to bed.
Here are some fun hedgehog facts:
- When threatened, hedgehogs curl into a tight ball, using their spines for protection. They can stay like this for several hours!
- Hedgehogs are insectivores and love to munch on bugs, slugs, and worms. They can also eat fruits and vegetables, making them opportunistic feeders.
- Hedgehogs make a variety of sounds, including hissing, snuffling, and even purring when they're happy!
