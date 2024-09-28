Sleeping alligators leave perfect dry outlines on rain-soaked dock

If you're about to take a dip in a lake and see this on the dock, you should probably think twice about your next move. After a night of rain, this dock shows two perfect outlines where a couple of alligators slept at night. I'm glad someone was able to capture this on camera.

While this is a fantastic photograph, I'd be pretty nervous to encounter this in real life. I don't have any experience living in a place where worrying about alligators is a thing, and I'd have no idea what to do if I saw one swimming next to me.

Here are some fun alligator facts:

Alligators have been around for about 200 million years, making them one of the oldest living species.

Alligators have one of the strongest bites in the animal kingdom, with a bite force of about 2,125 pounds per square inch!

In the wild, alligators can live up to 35-50 years, while some in captivity have been known to live over 65 years!

