After six years, this Elsa doll's 'Let It Go' takes a dark turn

This Elsa doll sings the song "Let it Go" a little bit differently than the character sings it in the movie Frozen. After 6 years, the song doesn't come out quite the same as it used to.

While the song from the movie is sweet and cheery, the doll has decided to do a cover that sounds a bit more like someone trying to sing the song while also having an exorcism while drowning.

I think the voicebox of the grim reaper halloween decoration I just purchased needs to be replaced with this one. It's much more effective.

