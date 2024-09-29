Your PowerPoint formatting won't get ruined when it's converted to a PDF with this tool

TL;DR: This $60 PDF Reader Pro subscription prevents your document, spreadsheet, and slideshow formatting from getting messed up!

You did it! You created a presentation for a client that your manager just gave you the day before, and it's time to turn it into a PDF so you can send it to them to review. But wait—what happened when you converted it? The formatting is all off, and your client won't be able to appreciate all the trouble you put into creating this slideshow.

Is that feeling too familiar? That's because you're using the wrong PDF management tool. Instead of struggling with badly converted Word, Excel, or PowerPoint files, convert them with PDF Reader Pro's permanent license! This suite's all-in-one PDF management tools for Mac and Windows are now available at this unbeatable price: $60 (reg. $79) for life.

The PDF suite you never knew you needed

Sure, there are plenty of other PDF management suites on the market, but do they keep your file fonts and formatting exactly how you want them? No, they probably don't.

Since this is the permanent license of PDF Reader Pro, you'll get the tools you need to convert your Word, Excel, and PowerPoint files into perfectly formatted PDFs—no wonky spacing or messed up fonts here. You'll also enjoy pristine PDF conversion to Office file types and preserve layouts like bullets and tables, columns, and more.

But that's not all this suite offers. Have you ever noticed a spelling mistake on a PDF that almost got sent to your higher-ups? You can't let your boss know you (sometimes) make mistakes with your vs. you're. Correct any and all errors on your PDFs by using this platform's editing feature!

Check out what else you'll be able to do with your PDFs using this suite:

Organize and rearrange pages to your liking

Batch convert, compress, and encrypt your PDFs to save time

Encrypt and protect your PDF files with passwords

Annotate and mark up PDFs side-by-side

Make PDFs fillable and add digital signatures to binding contracts

Make your Mac or PC more PDF-friendly by grabbing a lifetime subscription to this PDF Reader Pro license for $60. You won't find this unbeatable price anywhere else!

