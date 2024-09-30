Couple gets too easy on EasyJet flight — and their sex act gets them busted

A couple from Wales got a little too easy on an EasyJet flight last March, handily getting themselves arrested as soon as the plane touched down. And last week, they were ordered to financially compensate the disgusted passengers who happened to catch them in the act.

The two frisky travelers — Bradley Smith and Antonia Sullivan — reportedly piled coats onto to the Smith's lap, unwittingly giving nearby passengers a heads up as to what might happen next. Sullivan then allegedly got busy with "vigorous hand movements beneath the coat," according to prosecutor Maree Doyle during a court hearing in Bristol, via NDTV.

"The witness next to them could see what was happening, as could a mother and teenage daughter seated behind the couple," she added.

The couple's bonehead behavior had obviously rubbed Judge Lynne Matthews the wrong way, who scolded them during the hearing. "You showed no regard for the feelings of other passengers. There was a child sitting behind you who was able to see what was happening," she snapped. "Who do you think you are, and what right do you believe you have to behave in such a way in full view of people on that flight?"

From NDTV:

When the angry mother alerted the cabin crew, Antonia initially claimed she was merely rubbing her boyfriend's leg. However, the couple was eventually escorted off the plane by police for questioning. Both Bradley, 22, and Antonia, 20, pleaded guilty this week to a charge of outraging public decency by committing a sexual act in a public place. They were ordered to pay 100 pounds (approximately Rs 11,000) as compensation to each of the three witnesses. Additionally, Bradley was sentenced to complete 300 hours of community service, while Antonia received 270 hours.

