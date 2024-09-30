Cryptid hunters! Ford has a car for you…

Ford is giving away a Bronco equipped with its Big Foot stalking package.

Ford is giving away a "Sasquatch Searcher" Bronco as part of a sweepstakes. Folks who do not win but desperately need the kit to hunt down the hairy beast can special order it. I wonder if you can get a special Super Duty designed to take on Alaska's killer bigfoot and not the touristy, shy northern California type.

Based on a two-door Bronco Badlands Sasquatch, the Sasquatch Searcher is fully outfitted for an outdoor expedition. Key features include a tree camo exterior wrap, a roof-mounted light bar, front and rear-facing cameras, and an interior customized for long tracking sessions. The SUV also boasts Sasquatch-themed badges and accessories, making it a truly distinctive vehicle.

Participants in the sweepstakes are challenged to solve mystery clues across social media platforms, Reddit and even through physical posters and street signs located in potential Sasquatch hotspots. The ultimate prize? The Bronco Sasquatch Searcher itself.