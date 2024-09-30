Do you need a reason to get this Chromebook? It's only $60, so why not!

TL;DR: You might not need a reason to buy another laptop, but this 11.6-inch Lenovo Chromebook is only $59.99 (reg. $149)—that's 60% off!

It seems like whenever we treat ourselves to new tech, we need a very good reason to shell out the cash. I mean, we can't blame you for being thrifty even if your devices aren't performing at their best—the brand-new iPhone 16 starts at $799, while Apple's MacBooks start at $1,000.

We know it's not often that you buy new tech just because, so when this laptop deal rolled into our shop, we had to share it with you. Its price is unbelievable; this 11.6-inch Lenovo Chromebook has had its price slashed by 60%, coming in at less than $60 and packing portability, performance, and durability in one neat device!

Your wallet loves refurbished tech

You might be wondering, "How is this Lenovo Chromebook so affordable?" That's because it's refurbished, but that doesn't mean it's used—this model's in Grade "A" rating, aka in near-mint condition. It'll arrive with minimal wear, no scratches on its display, and at least 80% battery health.

While refurbished gets you savings on this HP laptop, that also means there's only a limited inventory. So, you'll have to snatch up this deal while you can!

Designed to keep up with you

Since this Chromebook is less than the price of a textbook, you won't sweat it bringing it everywhere, whether that's campus, the office, or your favorite WFH cafe.

It weighs less than three pounds, meaning it won't take up much room in your bag. And since it's designed with rubber bumpers, reinforced ports and hinges, and a drop-resistant build, this laptop can deal with the wear and tear from daily use.

Check out this Lenovo laptop's other productivity-enhancing specs:

11.6-inch HD display with anti-glare technology to reduce eye strain

A 720p HD camera so you look your very best on Zoom or Google Meets

4GB RAM and an Intel Celeron processor for smooth multitasking across Microsoft Office, Adobe, etc.

10 hours of battery life for uninterrupted all-day usage

G Suite for Education and access to Google Classroom to enhance online learning.

Supplies are limited for refurbished tech like this near-mint 11.6-inch Lenovo Chromebook, so act now while it's on sale for $59.99!

