Drunk racist faces prison for assaulting mail carrier with a knife for putting Harris flyer in his mailbox, say prosecutors

A Farmington Hills, Michigan gentleman didn't want a mail carrier to put a Kamala Harris flyer in his mailbox. So, according to prosecutors, he allegedly did what any upstanding MAGA man would do, scream racist and sexist things at her and lunge at her with a knife.

According to the prosecutor's office, Russell Frank Valleau, 61, informed the carried that he preferred not to have the "Black bitch" in his mailbox. He is accused of calling the mail carrier a "Black bitch," too.

From WWJ News:

He then pulled out a knife and lunged at the mail carrier, according to the department. The mail carrier, "in fear for her life," retrieved her USPS-issued pepper spray and discharged it in the suspect's face, causing Valleau to stop his attack and flee the scene, according to police.



The Farmington Hills Police Department reports that Valleau was drunk. He was arraigned on Friday and bond was set at $25,000. He faces up to two years in prison for ethnic intimidation and 93 days for assault and battery.

A peek at Harris's rap sheet — Aggravated Stalking, Possession of Firearms by a Felon, Malicious Destruction of Fire or Police Property, etc. — is enough to put him on the short list for a Trump administration cabinet post.

