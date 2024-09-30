Feed your Moo Deng obsession with this 24/7 livestream!

It seems like everyone is obsessed with sassy baby pygmy hippopotamus Moo Deng—including me! If you can't get enough of the squishy, bite-y baby, there's now a 24-hour livestream where you can check in on her whenever you want!

If you're way out of the loop, CNET explains that Moo Deng, which translates to "bouncy pork" aka a little meatball, is:

a female pygmy hippo born in July at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri, Thailand. Moo Deng is the seventh baby born at the zoo to her mother, Jona, who is 25 years old, and her father, Tony, who is 24, the Independent reports. Pygmy hippos can live to be 50 but are an endangered species, with only 2,000 to 2,500 adults in existence.

CNET also explains why she's taken the world by storm:

The roly-poly little viral star is just fun to look at. She's mischievous too; she's teething so she likes to nip her keeper. She's also a baby, which leads to fun welcome-to-the-world videos, such as one showing her learning how to walk up a slanted edge of her pool. You'll see her in plenty of memes. Just as with the dearly departed Grumpy Cat and other famed internet animals, it's easy to slap a caption on a photo of Moo Deng that depicts her dealing with life as we do. BuzzFeed even has a Moo Deng AI image generator that puts her into all kinds of situations, such as becoming president or eating a Dole Whip at Disney World.

To see her live, check out this webcam in Moo Deng's hippopotamus enclosure. Scroll down and click on "Live Streaming" to view the camera. I tried to watch it last night but it wasn't working. However, this morning it's working just fine. If you can't get the webcam to work, you can also view Moo Deng on the Zoodio Thailand's YouTube channel. One person commented on the YouTube channel: "All she does is just lay there and occasionally try to chomp the keepers but I love it"–and that pretty much sums up my feelings on the matter! Enjoy!

