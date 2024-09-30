Here's how you can build the next 'Mario Kart' and 'Fortnite'

TL:DR: You can learn to create the next hit gaming title with this Unity game development bundle, now only $24.99 (reg. $1,000).

Have you ever started up your Xbox or PlayStation to start gaming your troubles away and mid-way through your game, thought, "What if I created the next Fortnite?" We've all been there—seriously—and you'd be surprised that there's just one software you'll need to design the next popular game.

Hit video game creators didn't just spawn out of nowhere. They're able to create titles like Mario Kart and Grand Theft Auto V with help from Unity, which is the industry's most popular game engine. Now, you can give your favorite video game creators a run for their money when you grab this $25 Unity game development bundle!

Create the next Call of Duty with Unity

You might think Unity is too advanced for you, especially if the pros at Nintendo and Ubisoft are using it. But this bundle is designed for newbies, indie game developers, and students.

You'll learn about Unity and dive into hands-on projects with guidance from Jonathan Weinberger, the CEO and founder of GameDevHQ. Start with The Ultimate Guide to 2D Mobile Game Development course, which will teach you to create fun, mobile-friendly games.

You'll begin by learning how to create a dungeon escape adventure game with 2D animation. Brush up your C# programming skills and apply them by adding interfaces and abstract classes to your title. By the end of this course, you might just know how to include Unity Ads in your app, monetize it, and publish it to the Google Play Store!

If C# coding is still challenging for you, hop into The Unity C# Survival Guide course. Here, beginner programmers and indie game designers will rediscover the basics of coding through interactive challenges—which you can then apply to your current video game design.

This course is designed to make concepts like abstract classes and interfaces simple, and you'll discover how to integrate advanced coding logic into your personal projects. You could even get practice for job interview questions if you want to join as a game developer for companies like Sony or Epic Games.

The next big video game could be created by you if you grab this Unity game development bundle, now just $24.99!

