Legendary singer-songwriter Kris Kristofferson dead at 88

Kris Kristofferson sang famous country hits and wrote plenty more for other artists. He brought gritty realism to country music, writes ABC News. He became an actor and had a gift for picking 'em, with road movie Convoy and epic mess Heaven's Gate among his memorable roles. He is dead at 88, his family writes.

And there's so much else! As Redditor ChesterfieldPotato puts it, "one the most intimidating Wikipedia pages of all time."

Prize-winning essays in high school.

Sports Illustrated high school athlete for his achievements in collegiate rugby union, American football, and track and field.

Bachelor of Arts degree, summa cum laude, in literature.

Rhodes Scholarship to the University of Oxford.

Joined the U.S. Army and was commissioned as a second lieutenant, attaining the rank of captain. He became a helicopter pilot. He decided to leave the Army and pursue song writing.

Convinces Jonny Cash to record one of his songs and wins Songwriter of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards.

Records a multi award winning album. Continually has success through numerous hit singles and Grammy nominations. Eventually enters the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Tries his hand at acting. Wins a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor. Becomes an "A-list" movie star for a while.

Forms a supergroup with Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Johnny Cash .

Even did voicework for a video game….Fallout: New Vegas. LOL

And how did he "convince" Johnny Cash to record one of his songs? By stealing a helicopter from the Tennessee National Guard, landing on Cash's lawn and handing it to him in person.