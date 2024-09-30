Live crabs escape on NYC subway, chaos ensues

In a scene straight out of a surrealist dream, live crabs escaped from a passenger's bag on a New York City subway train, causing a kerfuffle caught on video.

The Independent reports that footage of the incident, shared by Instagram account Subway Creatures, has racked up a whopping 18 million views in just three days. The video shows bewildered passengers scrambling to help corral the clawed escapees as they scuttle across the subway car floor.

One cool cucumber of a commuter is seen calmly holding a crab, apparently unfazed by the crustacean commotion. Other good Samaritans offer up their bags to help contain the crawling cargo.

While we don't know why this passenger was toting a sack full of live crabs on public transit, it's certainly not the weirdest thing ever seen on the NYC subway. Remember the pizza rat? Or the guy with the peacock?

This crabby caper is just another reminder that when it comes to subway shenanigans, New York always delivers.



