MAGA Christian school head convicted of torturing children

John Raymond, founder of Lakeside Christian Academy in Louisiana and a much-loved MAGA hero, was found guilty of three felony counts of child abuse and one count of second-degree child cruelty.

Raymond is a Christian nationalist pastor and twice-failed MAGA candidate for the Louisiana legislature.

According to LGBTQ Nation, Raymond was known to commit the following atrocities against children.

Wrapped packing tape around the mouths and heads of three 13-year-old boys as punishment for talking in class. The tape remained on for about 45 minutes until a teacher removed it. The victims reported difficulty breathing and pain during the removal process. Placed his hand over the mouth and nose of a 4-year-old student, preventing the child from breathing until the child went limp. Held a 4-year-old boy upside down by his ankles and whipped his buttocks. In a separate incident, covered the same 4-year-old's mouth and nose with his hand to stop a "tantrum," preventing the child from breathing "to the point of him going limp." After this incident, the boy was "unable to stand." The article also mentions another episode from six years earlier, detailed in a lawsuit, where Raymond allegedly assaulted another child, causing "serious bodily injury" or "neurological impairment."

(Who knows what he did to kids that wasn't reported?)

The jury deliberated for less than an hour before reaching a verdict. He faces up to 40 years in prison. Now that he's a felon, he ought to consider running a third time as a MAGA candidate for the Louisiana legislature. MAGA voters love criminal candidates, especially cruel ones.

