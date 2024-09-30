Man steals vehicle to get to court hearing about stealing a vehicle

Cody Adams, 28, urgently needed to get from Stillwater, Oklahoma to Pawnee, about 30 minutes away. He was on the docket at the courthouse for a hearing. Adams asked around at a gas station for a ride but wasn't having any luck. He noticed a pick-up truck that had been left running while the owner stepped away from the vehicle. So Adams jumped in and drove off. After all, he wouldn't want to be late for the hearing which was regarding the criminal charges he was facing for, um, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

He made it to the courthouse but apparently a state trooper watched as he "ditched" the vehicle. The officer arrested Adams but made sure he was in court on time.

According to the Express Tribune, "Adams was later taken back to Payne County, where he was charged with vehicle larceny and given a $10,000 bond."

