N.C. governor candidate and "Black Nazi" Mark Robinson treated for burns after touching truck exhaust pipe

Mark Robinson, the North Carolina Republican running for governor who reportedly wrote about being a "Black Nazi" and loved to be urinated on by his wife's sister, was treated for second-degree burns over the weekend after touching the tailpipe of a truck at a campaign event.

Lonergan added in the statement that Robinson "is in good spirits, appreciates the outpouring of well wishes, and is excited to return to the campaign trail as scheduled first thing tomorrow morning."

Robinson, North Carolina's Republican nominee for governor, had made several campaign stops around the state on Friday, according to a previously provided schedule and social media posts. His final stop was the Mayberry Truck Show and Parade in Mount Airy, where the incident occurred.

NewsNation was first to report his hospitalization, which a source close to his campaign confirmed to CNN earlier Friday night.