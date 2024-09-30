Stop overpaying for your international phone plan! Get this digital SIM instead

TL;DR: Ditch the pricey international phone plans and get aloSIM, a digital SIM card that comes with $50 in credit to spend on affordable data, for $34.99 (reg. $50).

Are you traveling abroad for the holidays or checking off a bucket list destination? We're a little jealous of your upcoming adventure. But, we're not so jealous of how much your international phone plan will be when you get the bill in the mail.

Instead of getting the usual physical SIM card from your provider (we're looking at you, Verizon), and paying an arm and a leg to stay connected while you're traipsing through Paris or Tokyo, why not try aloSIM? This digital SIM card comes with $50 to spend on mobile data, and right now, it's only $34.99 (reg. $50)!

The hassle-free way to stay connected

A digital SIM card is essentially mobile data, so you don't have to worry about getting a physical SIM card through your mobile carrier—or deal with overpriced roaming charges when you return. Check out how easy it is to use aloSIM:

Download aloSIM to your phone, tablet, or computer. You can only use this eSIM on one device only! Select a data package for the location and duration of your trip. aloSIM works in over 175 countries and has plans starting as low as $4.50 and as short as a week or as long as a month. Activate the data package when you arrive at your destination. We recommend setting up your eSIM before you even arrive at the airport so you don't have to deal with extra stress or spotty WiFi.

You'll get a free Hushed phone number along with your eSIM and data credits. This second phone line is perfect if you need to leave a number for your dinner or tour reservation but don't want to put down your actual number.

Just keep in mind that your data packages expire at the length of time stated at redemption, even if you haven't used it all up. So, if you grab a 7-day package for your trip to France and you don't finish it, the leftover data won't roll over for future use!

Don't overpay for your international phone plan again. Grab aloSIM and $50 of data credits for just $34.99. No coupon needed!

