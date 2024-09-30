This "Blade Runner" fan edit is a labor of love

If the many existing versions of Blade Runner have failed to satisfy you, YouTuber kazuchoice is working on a fan edit, aiming for a release date in November. Their edit is based on the original Blade Runner shooting script, and they just released a final trailer.

Kazuchoice has posted clips of the work in progress on YouTube since 2010. They appear to have done a lot of work to improve some of the early 80s special effects, including the spinners and a more accurate depiction of Syd Mead's designs for LA.

Many of the choices in the edit will likely raise the hackles of die-hard fans. Deckard's much-maligned voice-over is back, at least in part. Several deleted scenes have been included, and over 300(!) cuts have been restored. While the argument can certainly be made that deleted scenes are usually deleted for a reason, I will definitely give this a watch. Regardless of their editorial choices, Kazu clearly loves this film, and fan edits can be a lot of fun. You can always go back and re-watch the Final Cut or whatever your favorite version happens to be afterward, if you feel scarred by the experience.

