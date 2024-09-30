Trump's bizarre rant leaves MAGA crowd silent

MAGA people love Donald Trump for one simple reason: he's a white supremacist. That's why nothing he says or does matters to them. Listen to him feebly babble at a recent rally:
Imagine there is no — and I say it all the time — if you wanted to do a movie on some of these people that you're going to be looking at in two minutes, if you wanted to do a movie, there's no actor in Hollywood that could play the role.
There's nobody that could do it. These actors, you know, they're a little bit shaky. They can't play the role. They bring in a big actor, and you look, you say, "oh, he's got no muscle content. He's got no muscle. We need a little muscle."
Then they bring in another one. "But he's got a weak face. He looks weak."
Now, these guys have the whole package, unfortunately for our country. I watched one of them shouting at a judge, "I kill you. I kill you when I get out. I kill you."
And you know, the judge is like, oh, he's never heard this stuff. And even the guards, you know, they want to look for a new job themselves.
"I kill you."
The Lincoln Project commented: "Wow. Even the most hardcore of MAGA in that audience are dead silent during this. They know his brain is cooked."
They know his brain is cooked, but they don't care. His racism is his trump card.
(The best part of the video? While Trump is spinning this bizarre fantasy about things that have never happened, there's an ad for a $50 "Trump Arc Lighter," which look a lot like this $5.40 one AliExpress.)