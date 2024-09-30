Trump's bizarre rant leaves MAGA crowd silent

MAGA people love Donald Trump for one simple reason: he's a white supremacist. That's why nothing he says or does matters to them. Listen to him feebly babble at a recent rally:

Imagine there is no — and I say it all the time — if you wanted to do a movie on some of these people that you're going to be looking at in two minutes, if you wanted to do a movie, there's no actor in Hollywood that could play the role.

There's nobody that could do it. These actors, you know, they're a little bit shaky. They can't play the role. They bring in a big actor, and you look, you say, "oh, he's got no muscle content. He's got no muscle. We need a little muscle."

Then they bring in another one. "But he's got a weak face. He looks weak."

Now, these guys have the whole package, unfortunately for our country. I watched one of them shouting at a judge, "I kill you. I kill you when I get out. I kill you."

And you know, the judge is like, oh, he's never heard this stuff. And even the guards, you know, they want to look for a new job themselves.

"I kill you."