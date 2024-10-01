"I don't have LinkedIn" website tells it like it is

At i-dont-have-linkedin.com, we learn that the presumptive creator of the website does not have an account at Linked In. LinkedIn is an exhausting website for people who need work or want to read blog posts that sound like William Shatner reciting a lawnmower manual.

Hi there! I don't have LinkedIn because it's super annoying. Have a grand day 😃

There are no clues as to the mysterious author's identity—the domain is privacy protected and the HTML source reveals no clues—but so say we all.

