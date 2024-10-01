Jimmy Carter is first U.S. president to turn 100 — and he still has one wish

Happy birthday Jimmy Carter! And a big congrats for becoming the first American president to make it to 100 years old.

The 39th U.S. president from Georgia entered home hospice 19 months ago, and according to The New York Times, his friends and family didn't think he'd survive for more than a few days.

But Carter surprised them all, and says he still has one wish: "I'm only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris," he told his grandson, via CNN.

From CNN:

Carter did not dedicate his post-presidential life to sitting on corporate boards and raking in speaking fees, as other recent presidents have done. Carter got his hands dirty building houses, took on peace missions to Cuba and the Middle East, negotiated the release of hostages, lived in his home town, taught Sunday school and college classes, wrote books, and won Grammys. His has been, indisputably, the longest, most righteous and most productive post-presidency in history, although John Quincy Adams' post-presidential, anti-slavery efforts in Congress get honorable mention.

When Carter was first diagnosed with brain cancer nine years ago, he told CNN, "I have had a wonderful life… I'm ready for anything and I'm looking forward to new adventure."

