Otherworldly radio station crashes into Houston: Meow Wolf's mind-bending new exhibit

Get ready to tune in and drop out, Houston! Meow Wolf's latest reality-warping extravaganza, Radio Tave, is set to broadcast from the Fifth Ward starting October 31st. Tickets go on sale today.

This permanent installation promises to bend minds and frequencies alike, transforming a run-of-the-mill radio station into a portal to infinite dimensions. Expect to stumble through cavernous grottos filled with living instruments, an interdimensional cowboy dive bar, and the surreal realms of Obsidiodyssey — a multi-room exploration of the creative process by artist Janell Langford.

True to Meow Wolf form, Radio Tave fuses local talent (including 50 Texas artists) with their signature brand of reality-defying storytelling. They've even roped in Houston hip-hop legend Fat Tony to lay down custom tracks and star in what they're boldly calling "the weirdest commercial ever broadcast in Houston."

With an in-exhibition bar, restaurant, and 400-capacity event space, Radio Tave isn't just an art show – it's a full-fledged alternate reality. Tickets are on sale now, so grab your tinfoil hat and prepare to travel the airwaves of your imagination. Houston, we have liftoff!

Photos by Arturo Olmos and Tarick Foteh

