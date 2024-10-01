Rudy Giuliani's daughter says Trump destroyed her dad beyond repair: "Don't let him take our country too"

It's common knowledge that everything Trump touches dies. It's even the title of a book. But somehow, former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani missed the memo, and now the permanently disbarred ex-Trump attorney, once greatly admired by many on both sides of the aisle, is the subject of a new essay written by his daughter, Caroline Giuliani, in which she endorses Kamala Harris while describing Rudy as "crumbled" beyond repair.

"Trump Took My Dad From Me. Please Don't Let Him Take Our Country Too," says the title of Caroline's essay and Harris endorsement for Vanity Fair.

"Watching my dad's life crumble since he joined forces with Trump has been extraordinarily painful," she writes, blaming her father's "demise" not only on Rudy's own poor judgement, but also on "a dark force that threatens to once again consume America."

Caroline describes the time Rudy told her over dinner that he would be joining the Trump team, saying she "ugly-cried" for a bit before spending three hours trying to talk him out of it. Begging him, even. "I held nothing back. I voiced all of my concerns about Trump's open racism, rampant misogyny, and total lack of empathy. I even told my dad that I already felt ashamed of my last name whenever I saw headlines connecting him with Trump, and that this escalation would only deepen that feeling."

But her pleas changed nothing, as the world already knows, and although she knew it would be terrible, she says nothing prepared her for the "very public and relentless implosion of my father's life."

Her essay describes her father's life-ruining decision to partner up with "con-man" Trump, lists some of the catastrophic consequences the U.S. will face if Trump returns to the White House, and laments over the loss of her father, who is just a cracked shell of who he once was. And speaking of nutshells, Caroline's essay can be boiled down to two obvious sentences: "Trump being the president was the worst thing that ever happened to my dad, to my family, and to our nation's modern history…. The consequences will only be more severe—and irreversible— a second time around."

Take it from me, Trump destroys everything he touches. I saw it happen to my family. Don't let it happen to yours, or to our country. Kamala Harris will guide us into a brighter future, but only if we unite behind her. On November 5th, I'll be voting for that future. For justice, stability, and democracy. And I sincerely hope you'll cast your ballot for Kamala Harris, too.

Read her entire essay here.

In a special essay for VF, Caroline Giuliani reflects on how the ex-president has impacted her relationship with her father, and compelled her to support Kamala Harris.https://t.co/XWJRrYFgAi — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) September 30, 2024

