Sewage pipe explodes and drenches all nearby in liquid ordure

In this footage, a sewage pipe gives up the ghost and gives everything nearby in Nanning, China, the full measure of its wrath. Variously described as a "large column of yellow sewage" and less euphemistically as a "poop fountain," the mess covers everything nearby, alarming motorists and presumable soaking any passers-by or drivers unlucky enough to have a window or roof open.

Previously: Magnificent cinematic footage of Chinese rocket exploding into fireball just 1.6-feet away from a perfect landing

The pipeline was, of course, newly-installed by Mr. Goodenough.