Smoke weed, not cigarettes: CA's new restaurant policy

California was the first state to enact a statewide smoking ban in restaurants, which took effect on January 1, 1995. Nearly 30 years later, it is reintroducing smoking in restaurants, but with a twist — tobacco will still be off-limits, but weed is OK.

On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill to allow cannabis dispensaries to serve hot food and nonalcoholic drinks, reports The LA Times:

Supporters say that a more comfortable recreational weed culture will help reinvigorate California nightlife and boost profits for the state's highly taxed, highly regulated legal cannabis dispensaries, which compete with black-market sellers. "Cannabis cafes are going to be a huge part of the future of cannabis in our state and help to beat back the illegal drug market," said Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco), who authored the bill. The "cannabis cafe" model has been compared to Amsterdam, where the consumption of cannabis has been legal at coffee shops since the 1970s.

Not everyone is happy about the return of smoke-filled restaurants. Jim Knox, California's managing director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, said the new law will let customers "smoke in a restaurant for the first time in 30 years. That is a big step backward."

Don't be a buzzkill, Jim.

