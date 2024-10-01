Trump lies, sows division, and wastes recovery resources as Americans suffer

Adjudicated rapist and convicted felon Donald Trump chose to politicize the Federal response to Hurricane Helene, demonstrating little concern about the actual devastation.

Responsible leaders who care about the people they govern do not leap into every photo opportunity they can find. Regardless of perceived political gains one might take away from a funeral at Arlington or throwing rolls of paper towels; responsible leaders wait until the local infrastructure and recovery efforts may benefit from their visit and are not distracted.

Who had to build the little brick wall around him amid recovery efforts? https://t.co/5Oet2sQVHU — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 30, 2024

In addition to not getting a quality wall built, Trump told lies that will not help people struggling to recover from a disaster. The only time Republicans and Democrats seem to be able to stand together on an issue is in FEMA responses to terrible storms, floods, fires, and earthquakes. Still, Trump wants people to believe the government is screwing them over. This is likely because he imagines using FEMA as a political tool should he return to office.

"I'll be there shortly, but don't like the reports that I'm getting about the Federal Government, and the Democrat Governor of the State, going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas. MAGA!" … There were no actual, credible reports that victims in "Republican areas" were not being helped, much less intentionally being ignored. NBC News's Garrett Haake added that Trump "had been saying on Truth Social that he believes Democrats, specifically the governor of North Carolina and the federal government, have been intentionally denying aid to Republican parts of the Tar Heel State. I asked him, what if any evidence he had to back that up." "Very difficult to hear his response, there on that clip," Haake said, "but his answer was, 'take a look,' essentially, I've got nothing to show you right now, go find it yourself. Another from the kind of Trump staple of responses when pressed on something like this. I tried to follow up with him a little bit further down the rope line but didn't have any better luck there." RawStory

President Biden confirmed that Trump is lying.

