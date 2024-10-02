Creepy clown with penchant for plants caught on video burglarizing gardening store

The owner of a gardening store in Nashville, Tennessee was alerted by his security system of an after-dark intruder. When he looked at the video feed, he spotted a creepy clown skulking about the plants. Video below.

"When I clicked the speaker, I think it made a noise, and he acknowledged it, and said, 'I'm leaving,' and jetted," JVI Secret Gardent proprietor Derek Johnson told NewsChannel5.

This is the second time a burglar has targeted the Secret Gardens.

"I'm processing," Johnson said. "Am I really scared of clowns, or are there more?"

Sorry, Mr. Johnson, but there are definitely more.

