Every day should be raccoon appreciation day

October 1 was officially "International Raccoon Appreciation Day," for those of you who love to love the adorable trash panda. Around here, honestly, every day is raccoon appreciation day, so it's an "International Day" I can genuinely get behind.

National Day Calendar explains the origins of the day:

In 2002, a young girl in California wanted to highlight the good points about the raccoon instead of the bad ones. She wanted the world to know that raccoons have an important part in our ecosystem. For these reasons, she began International Raccoon Appreciation Day.

They also provide some tips about how to celebrate:

On this day, many zoos and wildlife groups have special raccoon exhibits and do educational presentations on this nocturnal animal. Going on nature walks and donating to local wildlife rescue organizations are other ways this day is celebrated. To participate: Go to your local zoo and check out the raccoon exhibit. Read a book to your kids that features raccoons, such as "The Kissing Hand" by Audrey Penn or "Raccoon on the Moon" by Russell Punter. Watch a movie with raccoon characters, such as "Over the Hedge," "The Nut Job," or "Guardians of the Galaxy." Gather with friends and come up with ways that raccoons are good animals instead of nuisances. Post a picture or video of a raccoon on social media and share it with #RaccoonAppreciationDay.

Me? I just watched raccoon videos on YouTube and Instagram all day, just like every other day. I hope you celebrated nature's bandit in true trash fashion!

