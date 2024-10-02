Fox News switches away from evasive, dishonest JD Vance

Now uncomfortable with spreading lies about the 2020 election, Fox News switched away from JD Vance as he started retelling the MAGA fairy tale of the loser who didn't lose.

Something must have changed Fox's feelings about spreading election lies. When JD Vance teed up to start questioning the validity of the coming election while not addressing the massive fraud Trump's whole "Stop the Steal" thing was, they cut away. It is far safer for conservative media only to play the supportive sound bites their favorite candidates spout, and not the entire hate-filled speeches anyway.

"Why didn't you answer the question last night during the debate about who won the 2020 presidential election?" Local 4 reporter Will Jones asked. "Well, look, here's the simple reason," Vance replied. "The media is obsessed with talking about the election of four years ago." "I'm focused on the election of 33 days from now because I want to throw Kamala Harris out of office and get back to common sense economic policies," he continued. "But I also think you can believe that America needs to have secure and free elections, but also talk about the fact that just a couple of weeks ago, Democrats in the U.S. Congress blocked a piece of legislation that would have ensured illegal aliens don't vote in our elections. "So we're going to talk about election integrity because I believe that every vote ought to count, but only the legally cast votes." After that remark, Fox News host Martha MacCallum took control of the broadcast. "And that is Auburn Hills, Michigan. And you're watching the vice presidential GOP candidate speaking," she said before moving on. RawStory

JD Vance likes tall tales, be they election-denying or racist hatemongering.

Previously:

• CNN's Jake Tapper tries to read Fox's settlement statement with straight face, but hilarity ensues (video)