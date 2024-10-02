Teslas suck! What you really need is this whizz-bang CarPlay screen

TL;DR: Get 37% off this touchscreen infotainment system with CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Elon, who?? Okay, maybe Teslas have cool infotainment systems, but you don't have to pay crazy prices for an over-hyped screen—just grab one of these CarPlay displays for your old beater. It's practically the same thing, anyway. And only $99.99 (reg. $159.99).

Your car's compatible if it has a working cigarette lighter for power and somewhere to mount the screen. Easy peasy. Here's how to set it up:

Pick a spot on your dashboard and use the universal mount to stick it in place. Plug into your cigarette lighter for power. Connect to your car's speakers with Bluetooth, FM radio, or an aux cord. Or, use the built-in speakers. Pair your phone with wireless CarPlay or Android Auto. Vroom, vroom!

The CarPlay screen also has a built-in backup camera. When you put your old Honda into reverse, the 8-inch screen automatically switches to the view behind your vehicle so you can see where you're going. This is great if you don't want to, you know, back into trees or shopping carts (again).

Something else that's unique about this screen is that it rotates between landscape and portrait viewing modes. Most CarPlay screens (like Musk's Teslas) are stuck in one spot, but you have the option to spin it the long way to mirror the shape of your iPhone or Android.

Your holiday road trips are about to be groovy. Instead of "Are we there yet?" you might be thinking, "Can we stay in the car longer?" (or something like that).

Order your wireless CarPlay screen while they're only $99.99 (reg. $159.99). That's way cheaper than a Tesla.

