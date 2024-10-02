Texas man wastes $4k smashing a Taylor Swift "themed" guitar

A North Texas man recently spent $4000 on a guitar he believed was signed by Taylor Swift at the Ellis County Wild Game Dinner in Waxahachie, Texas, and then immediately destroyed it with a hammer. Sounds like the guitar was an imposter.

the white-haired man is seen grabbing the guitar and repeatedly hitting it with a hammer while the crowd cheers. He then looked as though he was about to smash it on the ground, before the audition's host stopped him. The annual Ellis County WildGame Dinner is a "non-profit organization that raises money to benefit youth agricultural education" in Ellis County, per the organization's website. Swift has yet to publicly respond to the video, and Billboard has reached out to the superstar's team for comment. Billboard

In a clip of the event shared on YouTube by WFAA News shared the clip on their YouTube page, with this text:

A North Texas man is going viral for taking a hammer to a guitar signed by Taylor Swift. A video that's now been reposted across several social media platforms shows a North Texas man grabbing a guitar decorated in the style of the superstar's Eras Tour and smashing it with a hammer that was handed to him by one of the men helping the auctioneer. "I see the guy grab a hammer off the stage," JD Cobb, who shot the video told WFAA. " When I started video-ing it, I thought it was a joke." Cobb shot the video at the Ellis County Wild Game Dinner in Waxahachie, Texas, Saturday night. A spokesperson with the event confirmed to WFAA that the guitar was signed by Swift, and the man bought the guitar for around $4,000. The spokesperson claimed there was no malice behind the smashing, though he did hint at the fact it had something to do with Swift's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris. They also confirmed that Taylor Swift has never used the guitar. "It has been surprising to me how big of a deal people are making it out to be. It wasn't meant to be mean or malicious," Ellis County Wild Game spokesperson Craig Meier told WFAA. "He was just making a lighthearted statement showing disapproval of people in the entertainment industry trying to influence politics."

In the video you can hear the crowd hooting and hollering in support of the man when he smashes the guitar. However, sources "close to Taylor Swift" state the guitar was not signed by her and would have had papers if it were real. There is merely a guitar pretending to be signed by Taylor.

The guitar supposedly signed by Taylor Swift that was sold for $4,000 to a Texas man who immediately smashed it with a hammer wasn't authentic, a source close to Swift's merch company told HuffPost on Tuesday. The source said an authentic Swift-signed guitar would have come with a certificate of authenticity, which Swift's team doesn't believe the auctioned guitar has. In any case, they said, Swift didn't sign it. HuffPo

