Wear these headphones in the pool—they won't fall off either!

TL;DR: Listen to your workout playlist while you're swimming laps by wearing the SWYM+ headphones, which are available for $89.99 (reg. $129)—the best price online!

You know what stinks about our audio gear? AirPods and other brand-name headphones are usually pretty expensive, and you can't even wear them during your favorite workouts without ruining them with water or sweat.

What if we told you that there are a pair of headphones that'll keep you hyped up during any workout, from runs to laps in the pool? The SWYM+ headphones are designed with waterproofing, bone conduction technology, and built-in storageand are now available at half the price of other waterproof audio gear: $89.99 (reg. $129)!

IP68 waterproof = safe to wear in water

Thanks to the SWYM+ headphones' IP68 waterproof rating, they have protection against liquid and dust. The "6" designates strong protection against dust (think sand at the beach or dirt while hiking), and the "8" means they can be immersed in up to 1.5 meters of water for around thirty minutes.

Long story short, these headphones are waterproof within reason—wear them while swimming laps, jogging in the rain, and even in the shower. But you probably shouldn't leave them completely submerged in water for extended periods.

Audio that doesn't get in the way

Designed with bone conduction technology, the SWYM+ headphones will keep the music going without compromising your safety. Since they don't send audio directly into your ear canal, your music will be sent to the bones in your skull andthen to your inner ear. These are perfect for outdoor runs or walking in the city. You'll always hear cars and bikers if you're crossing the street!

Wear them all day without a hint of discomfort. You don't need to worry about the SWYM+ falling off, either. They'll stay put during almost any exercise and last up to seven hours on a full charge. Plus, you can use their built-in 32GB of storage to store your favorite Pearl Jam or Diplo hits right on your headphones.

Grab the SWYM+ waterproof headphones while supplies last for just $89.99. No coupon needed!

