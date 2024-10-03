Behold this creepy vintage two-faced doll

In honor of October, the spooky photo of the day is this vintage two-faced doll. While the doll looks cheerful (but still a bit sus) from the front view, a mirror behind the doll reveals something else.

The doll has a second face on the back of its head, which isn't in a very good mood. The back of the baby's head looks more than a little bit cranky, but this isn't the most alarming part about it. The most wonderfully creepy thing is the fact that this baby doll has two faces. My guess is that the head can be rotated around to change the different expressions to the front of the doll.

This doll plus the mirror behind it would be a great Halloween decoration. I once had a doll like this, but mine wasn't nearly as cool as the antique one in the photo.

See also: Take a trip to the Kewpie doll Museum