Court finds Tesla's "Full Self Driving" to be "corporate puffery"

Celebrating a court's declaration that his marketing of Tesla's "Full Self Driving" feature as "corporate puffery," Elon Musk believes "justice has prevailed."

Elon Musk has to take his wins where he can find them. A lawsuit over Musk's misleading claims around "full self-driving " technology was dismissed as the court found Musk's statements to be "corporate puffery" and not actionable misrepresentations. Such winning!

However, when reporting on the dismissal, Musk and his fans didn't examine the argument his lawyers used to defend him. Let's be clear on what Musk is celebrating here: he is celebrating a judge siding with his lawyers, who argued that his misleading statements regarding Tesla's self-driving effort were simple "corporate puffery" and not "actionable material misrepresentations." That's it. Electrek

