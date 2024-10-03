Election-denying JD Vance claims Trump did win in 2020

While Vance has refused to answer in the past, The Good Liars managed to get JD to speak on who he believes was the winner of the 2020 election: Donald Trump.

JD Vance has joined the efforts to tee up denying this election. Refusing to concede if they lose, and making statements about only supporting fair and free elections insinuates that the ones we have had in the past were not fair. Trump has never won a popular election; only the electoral college and a fascist MAGA weirdo base give him life.

JD Vance refused to answer this question at the debate but he told us Donald Trump won the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/VyGrnCVAaw — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) October 3, 2024

Jason Selvig, of the comedy group The Good Liars, trailed former President Donald Trump's running mate with a mic in hand and demanded an answer about the 2020 presidential election in a new X video viewed more than 440,000 times "Who won?" Selvig asked. "Just answer, did Donald Trump win?" "Yes," Vance shot back. "He did win?" Selvig asked again. "Yep," Vance replied. President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election and took office despite a nationwide effort orchestrated by Trump to challenge those results. RawStory

Previously:

• Election-denying demon hunter will chair Michigan GOP