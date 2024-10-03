Explore retro gaming at Arcadia in McLean, Illinois

If you're a fan of retro arcade and video games and are going to be in Illinois, don't miss out on a trip to Arcadia. in McLean, Illinois, which features classic video games like Pac Man and Space Invaders. In a neighboring building, you'll find a bunch of vintage pinball machines from the 1960s to the 2000s. From Atlas Obscura:

There is no admission fee, and half of the games are only 25 cents a play. Games are rotated regularly, so you should definitely visit more than once. Stay for an hour or spend the day. You can even spend the night at the Luxury Arcade Palace just above Arcadia.

