Guards vs cats: The ongoing battle at Japanese museum entrance

The Onomichi City Museum of Art in Japan has a cat problem. The problem is that two cats are always trying to get inside, and the guards who love the cats must block their way whenever the door opens.

The cats are so popular that a large percentage of the posts on the museum's Twitter account are about the cats. They seem more popular than whatever is inside the museum.

Two cats won't give up on trying to enter the Onomichi City Museum of Art in Japan, only to be politely turned away at the door. They have become online celebrities with a global following willing them on in their attempts to see at least one exhibit up close. pic.twitter.com/HyRG027Bc9 — Giant Military Cats (@giantcat9) December 1, 2023

Screenshot/Twitter

Even the Onomichi's mayor gets in on the feline fun. Today he posted:

"Good morning good morning" It's a slightly cloudy morning. The weather is getting cooler, and those involved in the primary industry are hoping for a little more rain. My cats are doing well. Taking a walk while listening to "Takahashi Mariko" Have a good day.

Screenshot/Twitter

